Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 7,125,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,716. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

