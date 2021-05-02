Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

KIM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 7,125,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,716. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

