Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kimball International to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $537.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.