KeyCorp Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

