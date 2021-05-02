KeyCorp Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

