Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.