Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $70.11

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.11, but opened at $66.56. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $6,432,639.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.