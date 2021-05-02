Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,360 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $33.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
