Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,360 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

