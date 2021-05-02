Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.95, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

