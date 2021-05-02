KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.
NYSE:KBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.92.
In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
