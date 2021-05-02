KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

