KBC Group NV Has $22.49 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 277.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 96.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.