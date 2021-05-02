KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

