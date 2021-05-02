KBC Group NV Buys 3,651 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

