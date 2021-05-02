KBC Group NV Acquires 53,826 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

