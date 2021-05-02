Kava.io Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.02 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $325.20 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00009841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00055175 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00317294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,895,031 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.