KAR Auction Services (KAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

