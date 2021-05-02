Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $292.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

