Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

