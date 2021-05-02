Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,574,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $436.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

