JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,687 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

