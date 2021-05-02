JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.91 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.