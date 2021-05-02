JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 40,626 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 249.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Aspen Aerogels worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

