JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

