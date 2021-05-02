JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 90,413 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 1,278.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Aspen Group worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

