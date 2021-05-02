JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

