JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.17 ($91.96).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €70.95 ($83.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.90 ($63.41) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

