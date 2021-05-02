Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Jollibee Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.