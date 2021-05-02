Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.14

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.14 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($2.06). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.04), with a volume of 702,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.14. The firm has a market cap of £693.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.61.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.