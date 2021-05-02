Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

