Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

