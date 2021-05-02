John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

