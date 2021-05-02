John C. Gustavsen Purchases 30,000 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.