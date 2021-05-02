John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $145.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

