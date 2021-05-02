JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 15,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 102,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

