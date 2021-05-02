JMP Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

