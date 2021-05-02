JMP Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.
Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80.
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
