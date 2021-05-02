JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on June 25th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £601.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
