JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on June 25th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £601.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.