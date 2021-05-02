Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Timken Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

