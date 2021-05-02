Jefferies Financial Group Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $267.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.10.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $216.95 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.