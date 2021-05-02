Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 272.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,506 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

