Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

