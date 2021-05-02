Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Jde Peets has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

About Jde Peets

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.