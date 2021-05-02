Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Jde Peets Company Profile

