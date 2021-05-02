Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.21. 8,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
