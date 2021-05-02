Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JSML traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,217. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,738,000.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.