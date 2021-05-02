Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $819.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $829.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.