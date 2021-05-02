Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $72,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

