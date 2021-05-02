Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $99.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

