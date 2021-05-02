Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

