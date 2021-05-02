Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,223 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $114,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 94,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 211,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

