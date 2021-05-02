Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,501 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $605.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

